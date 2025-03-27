    StartseiteWährungenEUR/CHF WährungNachrichten zu EUR/CHF
    Arbonia Unveils 2029 Goals at Next25 Capital Markets Day 2025

    Arbonia aims to lead Europe's door market by 2029, focusing on sustainability and strategic acquisitions to expand its reach and product offerings.

    Arbonia Unveils 2029 Goals at Next25 Capital Markets Day 2025
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Arbonia presented its 2029 mid-term targets and acquisition strategy at the Arbonia Next25 Congress during Capital Markets Day 2025 in Erfurt, Germany.
    • The company aims to position itself as Europe's leading door manufacturer, showcasing its brands and products, including doors, shower stalls, and room partitioning systems.
    • Arbonia emphasizes sustainability, with 66% of its energy from renewable sources and a focus on improving its ecological footprint through materials like linoleum and wood.
    • The company's door strategy involves integrating 15 long-established companies to offer a comprehensive product range and aims for market growth in Central Europe through capacity and productivity investments.
    • Arbonia's mid-term financial targets include revenue of CHF 820-850 million by 2029, an EBITDA margin of 14-15%, and decreasing investments to below 4% of revenue.
    • The company plans to pursue inorganic growth through acquisitions to expand its geographic presence, product range, and sales channels in Europe.


