    EDAG Engineering: Strong 2024 Results Amid Market Challenges

    EDAG Engineering Group AG faced a turbulent 2024, achieving €822 million in revenue while navigating industry challenges and restructuring impacts, yet saw growth in key segments.

    • EDAG Engineering Group AG's revenues for 2024 were €822.0 million, with an adjusted EBIT of €31.1 million.
    • The company experienced a significant increase in free cash flow to €70.1 million, compared to €10.9 million the previous year.
    • Restructuring measures impacted earnings by €34.5 million, leading to a net income of -€14.4 million for 2024.
    • The EDAG Group faced a challenging market environment, with a decline in sales in the automotive industry and project postponements.
    • Despite difficulties, the Production Solutions segment grew by 16.0%, and there was a 30% growth in other industries, reaching approximately €80 million.
    • The company anticipates further challenges in 2025, with expected declines in revenues and adjusted EBIT in the first half of the year, and no dividend proposed for 2024.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at EDAG Engineering Group is on 27.03.2025.


    EDAG Engineering Group

    0,00 %
    +7,98 %
    +2,72 %
    +2,28 %
    -44,42 %
    -39,24 %
    -8,89 %
    -65,02 %
    ISIN:CH0303692047WKN:A143NB





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
