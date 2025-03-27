    StartseiteAktienBerentzen-Gruppe AktieNachrichten zu Berentzen-Gruppe
    Berentzen-Gruppe: 2024 Profit Soars, 2025 Outlook Revealed!

    The Berentzen Group's 2024 Annual Report unveils a 37% profit leap, fueled by strategic shifts and a promising future outlook.

    • Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft published its 2024 Annual Report, showing a significant increase in consolidated operating profit by around 37% to EUR 10.6 million.
    • The Group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 181.9 million, with a proposed dividend of EUR 0.11 per share.
    • The increase in consolidated EBIT and EBITDA is attributed to a higher consolidated gross profit and improved product margins.
    • The new corporate strategy, Building BERENTZEN 2028, showed initial success, including the sale of the Grüneberg production site, which will positively impact future profits and cash flow.
    • The 2025 forecast anticipates consolidated revenues between EUR 180.0 and 190.0 million, with EBIT between EUR 10.0 and 12.0 million, despite the loss of the mineral water business.
    • The Berentzen Group plans to expand its sales structure and marketing budget, including launching the Mio Mio brand in 0.33-litre cans and returning to prime time TV advertising.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 27.03.2025.

    The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 4,4850EUR and was down -0,44 % compared with the previous day.
    32 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,4750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,22 % since publication.


    Berentzen-Gruppe

    -3,53 %
    -0,91 %
    +3,55 %
    +16,22 %
    -21,26 %
    -31,07 %
    -17,86 %
    +1,42 %
    -69,39 %
    ISIN:DE0005201602WKN:520160





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
