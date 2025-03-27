Berentzen-Gruppe: 2024 Profit Soars, 2025 Outlook Revealed!

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft published its 2024 Annual Report, showing a significant increase in consolidated operating profit by around 37% to EUR 10.6 million.

The Group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 181.9 million, with a proposed dividend of EUR 0.11 per share.

The increase in consolidated EBIT and EBITDA is attributed to a higher consolidated gross profit and improved product margins.

The new corporate strategy, Building BERENTZEN 2028, showed initial success, including the sale of the Grüneberg production site, which will positively impact future profits and cash flow.

The 2025 forecast anticipates consolidated revenues between EUR 180.0 and 190.0 million, with EBIT between EUR 10.0 and 12.0 million, despite the loss of the mineral water business.

The Berentzen Group plans to expand its sales structure and marketing budget, including launching the Mio Mio brand in 0.33-litre cans and returning to prime time TV advertising.

