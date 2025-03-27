CTS EVENTIM: Steady Surge in Revenue & Earnings Growth

Annual revenue for CTS EVENTIM rose to EUR 2.809 billion in 2024, marking a 19.1% increase and a record-breaking year. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 21.9% to EUR 542.2 million.

The planned dividend reached an all-time high of EUR 1.66 per share, equating to 50% of net income.

CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg attributes growth to rising demand, organic growth, synergies, and successful international acquisitions.

The Ticketing segment saw a 22.7% increase in revenue to EUR 879.9 million, benefiting from international expansion and acquisitions in Chile, Peru, the UK, the US, and France.

The Live Entertainment segment recorded EUR 1.971 billion in revenue, a 17.6% increase, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 24.4% to EUR 125.6 million, despite cost pressures.

CTS EVENTIM anticipates a moderate rise in total revenue and adjusted EBITDA in 2025, given stable macroeconomic conditions.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at CTS Eventim is on 27.03.2025.

The price of CTS Eventim at the time of the news was 100,15EUR and was up +0,02 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 100,13EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,02 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.680,77PKT (-1,19 %).





