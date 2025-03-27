adesso SE's 2024: EUR 1.3B Sales & Earnings Skyrocket!
adesso SE's stellar 2024 performance, marked by a 14% sales surge to EUR 1.3 billion, sets the stage for continued success, driven by strategic financial improvements and sector-specific demand.
Foto: adesso SE
- adesso SE reported a 14% sales growth in 2024, reaching EUR 1.3 billion, with a significant increase in key earnings figures and strong free cash flow development.
- EBITDA for 2024 was EUR 98.3 million, with an operating earnings margin recovery to 10.6% in the second half of the year.
- Consolidated net profit increased to EUR 10.2 million, resulting in earnings per share of EUR 1.25, up from EUR 0.49 the previous year.
- The company improved its free cash flow to EUR 45.1 million, driven by reduced pre-financing requirements and improved receivables management.
- adesso's IT services demand remains high, with significant growth in the 'Healthcare' and 'Utilities' sectors, and the 'Public Administration' sector generating over EUR 200 million in sales.
- The Executive Board expects further sales growth to EUR 1.35 to 1.45 billion in 2025, with EBITDA projected to increase to between EUR 105 million and EUR 125 million.
The price of adesso at the time of the news was 97,55EUR and was up +0,72 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 98,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,77 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.984,65PKT (-0,99 %).
