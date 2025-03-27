SUESS MicroTec Targets 2025 Sales Surge
SUSS MicroTec SE is gearing up for a promising future, leveraging record 2024 achievements to target impressive growth and expansion by 2025.
- SUSS MicroTec SE aims for sales growth in 2025, expecting sales between €470 million and €510 million.
- The company forecasts a gross profit margin of 39-41% and an EBIT margin of 15-17% for 2025.
- A 50% increase in the dividend for 2024 is proposed, raising it to €0.30 per share.
- In 2024, SUSS achieved record sales of €446.1 million, with significant growth in both Advanced Backend Solutions and Photomask Solutions segments.
- The company's net profit for 2024 was €110.3 million, with a notable increase in free cash flow from continuing operations to €25.3 million.
- SUSS is preparing for further growth with increased production capacity and plans to relocate to a new production site in Taiwan.
