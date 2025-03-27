SFC Energy: 2024 Report Shows Record Growth, 2025 Promises More.

SFC Energy AG published its 2024 annual report, confirming record performance and projecting continued growth in 2025.

The company reported a 22.5% increase in group sales, reaching EUR 144,754 thousand, with significant growth in the defence and public security sectors and in India.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 45.2% to EUR 22,008 thousand, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.2%, while adjusted EBIT rose by 60.4% to EUR 15,556 thousand.

SFC Energy AG has a record order backlog of EUR 104,583 thousand as of 31 December 2024, indicating strong demand for its products.

The company is the only supplier of NATO-qualified fuel cell systems, positioning it as a preferred partner for armed forces worldwide, and it maintains a leading market position in civil security and surveillance technologies.

For 2025, SFC Energy AG expects group sales to grow by 11-25%, with significant growth expected from North America and Asia, and projects an increase in adjusted EBITDA to between EUR 24.7 million and EUR 28.2 million.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SFC Energy is on 27.03.2025.

The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 22,900EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,44 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.984,65PKT (-0,99 %).





