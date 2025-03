SNP's Record Year Fuels 2025 Optimism for Schneider-Neureither & Partner

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE reported a 17% increase in order entry to €310.6 million and a 25% increase in group revenue to €254.8 million for 2024.

The company's EBIT improved by 157% to €28.6 million, with the EBIT margin rising to 11.2%.

SNP expects revenue growth to €270–280 million and an EBIT increase to €30–34 million for 2025.

The partner business saw a 46% increase in order entry to €142.9 million, and partner revenues rose by 51% to €96.3 million.

SNP entered a strategic partnership with Carlyle, which included a voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares.

SNP expanded its partnership with SAP and successfully collaborated with IBM and Pfizer for a global SAP S/4HANA transformation.

