Vossloh Surges with Record Orders & EBIT Boom in 2024!

Vossloh has set a new benchmark in 2024, breaking records and paving the way for a promising future. With record orders, increased sales, and a significant acquisition, the company is on a robust growth trajectory. Europe, Morocco, and Algeria played pivotal roles, while financial metrics like EBIT and cash flow saw impressive gains. As Vossloh eyes further growth in 2025, the horizon looks bright with anticipated sales and EBIT increases.
- Vossloh achieved record orders received of €1,364.9 million in 2024, a 12.1% increase, with significant contributions from Europe, Morocco, and Algeria.
- Sales revenues in 2024 were €1,209.6 million, maintaining the previous year's record level, with growth in Europe, particularly Germany, and acquisitions in Sweden.
- EBIT rose to €105.2 million, surpassing €100 million for the first time in over 10 years, with an improved EBIT margin of 8.7%.
- Free cash flow improved by 21% to €86.0 million, and net financial debt decreased significantly to €137.6 million.
- Vossloh initiated the largest transaction in its history with the acquisition of Sateba, a leading European concrete tie manufacturer, expected to complete in spring 2025.
- The company expects continued profitable growth in 2025, with forecasted sales revenues between €1.25 billion and €1.325 billion, and EBIT between €110 million and €120 million.
