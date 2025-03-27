Vossloh Surges with Record Orders & EBIT Boom in 2024!

Vossloh achieved record orders received of €1,364.9 million in 2024, a 12.1% increase, with significant contributions from Europe, Morocco, and Algeria.

Sales revenues in 2024 were €1,209.6 million, maintaining the previous year's record level, with growth in Europe, particularly Germany, and acquisitions in Sweden.

EBIT rose to €105.2 million, surpassing €100 million for the first time in over 10 years, with an improved EBIT margin of 8.7%.

Free cash flow improved by 21% to €86.0 million, and net financial debt decreased significantly to €137.6 million.

Vossloh initiated the largest transaction in its history with the acquisition of Sateba, a leading European concrete tie manufacturer, expected to complete in spring 2025.

The company expects continued profitable growth in 2025, with forecasted sales revenues between €1.25 billion and €1.325 billion, and EBIT between €110 million and €120 million.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Vossloh is on 27.03.2025.

The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 62,75EUR and was up +0,97 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 62,65EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,16 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.984,65PKT (-0,99 %).





