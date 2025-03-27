Scout24 SE's 2024 Report: 10% Dividend Hike & 2025 Outlook

Scout24 SE published its integrated annual report for 2024, confirming 11.2% revenue growth and 14.5% ooEBITDA growth, resulting in a 61.5% margin.

A 10% dividend increase is proposed, amounting to EUR 1.32 per share, which corresponds to approximately 45% of adjusted net income.

Significant ESG progress was made, including a 56% reduction in CO2e emissions compared to 2018, a 60% female hiring rate, and around 41% women in leadership positions in 2024.

The management reiterated guidance for 2025, expecting 12-14% revenue growth and an ordinary operating EBITDA margin expansion of up to 50 basis points.

Scout24's digital business model aligns with its ESG strategy, focusing on fleet emission reductions and transitioning offices to renewable electricity.

Scout24 is a leading digital company in Germany, with its marketplace ImmoScout24 being the market leader for digital real estate listing and search, serving approximately 19 million users per month.

