Symrise Hikes Dividend, Confirms Bright Future!

Symrise AG has proposed a dividend increase to €1.20 per share for 2024, marking the 15th consecutive increase.

The company confirms its 2025 targets, expecting organic growth of 5-7% and an EBITDA margin of around 21%.

Symrise achieved sales of €4,999 million in 2024, with organic sales growth of 8.7% and an EBITDA of €1,033 million.

The ONE Symrise strategy focuses on growth, efficiency, and portfolio optimization, aiming for sustainable and profitable growth.

Dr. Stephanie Cossmann's contract as Executive Board member has been extended until January 2030.

Symrise has adopted a new reporting format in line with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

The next important date at Symrise is on 27.03.2025.

