IONOS Group: 2024 Results & 2025 Outlook Revealed
IONOS Group SE's 2024 achievements set a robust foundation for future growth, with significant increases in customer base, revenue, and EBITDA, paving the way for a promising 2025.
- IONOS Group SE's customer base grew by 160,000 to 6.32 million in 2024.
- Revenue increased by 9.6% to €1,560.3 million in 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 15.9% to €452.2 million in 2024, with a margin increase to 29.0%.
- The Digital Solutions & Cloud segment saw an 11.6% revenue increase to €1,248.1 million and a 20.7% rise in adjusted EBITDA to €410.3 million.
- The AdTech segment's revenue increased by 2.4% to €312.2 million, but adjusted EBITDA decreased by 16.9% due to a product transition.
- For 2025, IONOS expects adjusted EBITDA to grow by 12.8% to approximately €510 million, with core business revenue expected to grow by 8%.
The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 24,400EUR and was up +1,35 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,825EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,74 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.984,65PKT (-0,99 %).
+2,07 %
-6,20 %
0,00 %
+12,30 %
+21,12 %
+38,44 %
ISIN:DE000A3E00M1WKN:A3E00M
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte