IONOS Group: 2024 Results & 2025 Outlook Revealed

IONOS Group SE's customer base grew by 160,000 to 6.32 million in 2024.

Revenue increased by 9.6% to €1,560.3 million in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 15.9% to €452.2 million in 2024, with a margin increase to 29.0%.

The Digital Solutions & Cloud segment saw an 11.6% revenue increase to €1,248.1 million and a 20.7% rise in adjusted EBITDA to €410.3 million.

The AdTech segment's revenue increased by 2.4% to €312.2 million, but adjusted EBITDA decreased by 16.9% due to a product transition.

For 2025, IONOS expects adjusted EBITDA to grow by 12.8% to approximately €510 million, with core business revenue expected to grow by 8%.

The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 24,400EUR and was up +1,35 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,825EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,74 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.984,65PKT (-0,99 %).





