Mister Spex Eyes 2025 Profit Surge with Strategic Transformation

Mister Spex's net revenue decreased by 3% to €217 million in 2024, aligning with the adjusted guidance range of €210 million to €230 million.

The company implemented the "SpexFocus" transformation program, which includes a discount detox and restructuring efforts aimed at improving profitability and operational efficiency.

The adjusted EBITDA margin for 2024 was -2.7%, with expectations of a further decline in net revenue of 5% to 10% in 2025 due to ongoing price repositioning.

Mister Spex exited its international store network, transitioning to a pure online model, which contributed to a 13% revenue decline in the international segment.

The launch of the premium private label lenses, SpexPro, significantly improved margins, accounting for about 20% of prescription glasses orders by Q4 2024.

The company plans to continue focusing on enhancing cash flow and profitability through efficiency improvements and optimizing its product mix, with an expected EBIT margin between -5% and -15% in 2025.

The next important date, FY 2024 Annual Report, at Mister Spex is on 27.03.2025.

