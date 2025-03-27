AFYREN Unveils 2024 Financial Success Story!

AFYREN reported a stable underlying net loss and cash burn in 2024 compared to 2023, with non-dilutive financing supporting the AFYREN NEOXY start-up phase.

The company achieved production and marketing of several dozen tons of biobased acids, with product quality validated by a dozen customers in various sectors.

AFYREN aims for continuous production at AFYREN NEOXY by 2025, targeting EBITDA breakeven after a few quarters.

The company secured a solid cash position of €33.5 million at the end of 2024, despite a net loss of €9.75 million for the year.

AFYREN is planning to develop three production units with a combined capacity of around 70,000 tons of acids by 2028, including a project in Thailand.

The company made significant progress in CSR, achieving a silver medal from ECOVADIS and improving its extra-financial rating to 85/100, highlighting its commitment to sustainability.

The price of A.F.Y.R.E.N. at the time of the news was 1,7125EUR and was down -0,29 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,7175EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,29 % since publication.





