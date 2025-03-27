Marinomed Biotech Eyes Expansion Post-Restructuring Success

Marinomed Biotech AG has successfully restructured and is now focusing on growth, aiming for an operating profit in 2025.

The company is concentrating on Budesolv, an innovative treatment for allergic rhinitis, which reduces the required dose of active ingredients by 85% and acts faster than current treatments.

Switzerland is chosen as the initial market for Budesolv to facilitate global expansion, with advanced discussions with Swissmedic and potential partners.

Marinomed has received a first payment of EUR 5 million from the sale of its Carragelose business, ensuring financial stability and allowing focus on Marinosolv technology.

The restructuring process is expected to result in a profit of around EUR 18.9 million in Q1 2025, despite a significant loss in 2024 due to insolvency.

Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian biotech company, developing products based on the Marinosolv platform, which enhances solubility and bioavailability of compounds.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Marinomed Biotech is on 16.04.2025.

The price of Marinomed Biotech at the time of the news was 13,825EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





