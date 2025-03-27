Eckert & Ziegler: Soaring to New Heights in 2024!

Eckert & Ziegler SE achieved record sales of €295.8 million in 2024, a 20% increase from the previous year.

The adjusted EBIT rose by 40% to €65.9 million, and net income increased by 27% to €33.3 million, with earnings per share of €1.60.

The Medical segment saw a sales increase of 29% to €148.4 million, driven by strong demand in radiopharmaceuticals.

The Isotope Products segment's sales rose by 13% to €147.5 million, due to price adjustments and volume effects.

For 2025, the company forecasts sales of around €320 million and an adjusted EBIT of approximately €78 million, based on a USD/EUR exchange rate of 1.05.

The final audited financial statements for 2024 are delayed due to a cyber-attack in February 2025, affecting the ESEF tagging process.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Eckert & Ziegler is on 27.03.2025.

The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 55,78EUR and was up +0,72 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.984,65PKT (-0,99 %).





