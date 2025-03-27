Eckert & Ziegler: Soaring to New Heights in 2024!
Eckert & Ziegler SE celebrated a record-breaking year in 2024, with impressive growth across its divisions and a promising outlook for 2025.
Foto: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
- Eckert & Ziegler SE achieved record sales of €295.8 million in 2024, a 20% increase from the previous year.
- The adjusted EBIT rose by 40% to €65.9 million, and net income increased by 27% to €33.3 million, with earnings per share of €1.60.
- The Medical segment saw a sales increase of 29% to €148.4 million, driven by strong demand in radiopharmaceuticals.
- The Isotope Products segment's sales rose by 13% to €147.5 million, due to price adjustments and volume effects.
- For 2025, the company forecasts sales of around €320 million and an adjusted EBIT of approximately €78 million, based on a USD/EUR exchange rate of 1.05.
- The final audited financial statements for 2024 are delayed due to a cyber-attack in February 2025, affecting the ESEF tagging process.
