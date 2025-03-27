Discover LPKF Laser & Electronics' 2024 Full-Year Results
LPKF navigates economic challenges with resilience, achieving breakthroughs in LIDE technology and solar revenues, while strategic cost-cutting and market expansion pave the way for future growth.
- LPKF maintained its revenue at EUR 122.9 million in 2024, despite challenging economic conditions, with a break-even adjusted EBIT.
- Significant progress was made in the display and semiconductor sectors, with the introduction of LIDE technology into mass production.
- Cost reduction programs are on track, expected to positively impact profitability in 2025, with anticipated revenue growth and an adjusted EBIT margin of 6% to 9%.
- The order intake decreased by 4.8% to EUR 114.3 million, reflecting customer nervousness, while the order backlog fell to EUR 50.9 million.
- The Solar segment set a new revenue record of over EUR 40 million, and the Electronics segment maintained stable revenue, expanding its market position in depaneling.
- LPKF is exploring new markets, including biotechnology with ARRALYZE, aiming for medium-term growth in semiconductor, display, and biotech markets, targeting a double-digit EBIT margin.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 27.03.2025.
The price of LPKF Laser & Electronics at the time of the news was 8,3700EUR and was up +0,42 % compared with the previous
day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,4300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,72 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.906,24PKT (-0,49 %).
-0,84 %
-1,52 %
-4,75 %
-8,37 %
+5,90 %
-37,00 %
-49,82 %
-21,13 %
-27,75 %
ISIN:DE0006450000WKN:645000
