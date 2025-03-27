    StartseiteAktienLPKF Laser & Electronics AktieNachrichten zu LPKF Laser & Electronics
    Discover LPKF Laser & Electronics' 2024 Full-Year Results

    LPKF navigates economic challenges with resilience, achieving breakthroughs in LIDE technology and solar revenues, while strategic cost-cutting and market expansion pave the way for future growth.

    • LPKF maintained its revenue at EUR 122.9 million in 2024, despite challenging economic conditions, with a break-even adjusted EBIT.
    • Significant progress was made in the display and semiconductor sectors, with the introduction of LIDE technology into mass production.
    • Cost reduction programs are on track, expected to positively impact profitability in 2025, with anticipated revenue growth and an adjusted EBIT margin of 6% to 9%.
    • The order intake decreased by 4.8% to EUR 114.3 million, reflecting customer nervousness, while the order backlog fell to EUR 50.9 million.
    • The Solar segment set a new revenue record of over EUR 40 million, and the Electronics segment maintained stable revenue, expanding its market position in depaneling.
    • LPKF is exploring new markets, including biotechnology with ARRALYZE, aiming for medium-term growth in semiconductor, display, and biotech markets, targeting a double-digit EBIT margin.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 27.03.2025.

    The price of LPKF Laser & Electronics at the time of the news was 8,3700EUR and was up +0,42 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,4300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,72 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.906,24PKT (-0,49 %).


