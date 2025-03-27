Discover LPKF Laser & Electronics' 2024 Full-Year Results

LPKF maintained its revenue at EUR 122.9 million in 2024, despite challenging economic conditions, with a break-even adjusted EBIT.

Significant progress was made in the display and semiconductor sectors, with the introduction of LIDE technology into mass production.

Cost reduction programs are on track, expected to positively impact profitability in 2025, with anticipated revenue growth and an adjusted EBIT margin of 6% to 9%.

The order intake decreased by 4.8% to EUR 114.3 million, reflecting customer nervousness, while the order backlog fell to EUR 50.9 million.

The Solar segment set a new revenue record of over EUR 40 million, and the Electronics segment maintained stable revenue, expanding its market position in depaneling.

LPKF is exploring new markets, including biotechnology with ARRALYZE, aiming for medium-term growth in semiconductor, display, and biotech markets, targeting a double-digit EBIT margin.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 27.03.2025.

The price of LPKF Laser & Electronics at the time of the news was 8,3700EUR and was up +0,42 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,4300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,72 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.906,24PKT (-0,49 %).





