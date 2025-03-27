PNE AG Wraps Up 2024 Strong, Shifts Strategy Forward

PNE AG achieved its best overall performance in 2024, with total output reaching EUR 342.6 million and EBITDA at EUR 69.0 million, surpassing previous guidance.

The company maintained a stable project pipeline of 18.9 GW, with significant growth in core markets like Germany, France, and Poland.

PNE AG expanded its own generation portfolio, including its first wind farm outside Germany, and increased its nominal capacity to 428.5 MW.

The services segment grew, with PNE managing over 2.9 GW of wind farms and successfully supporting 137 projects with power purchase agreements.

A dividend of EUR 0.04 and a special dividend of EUR 0.04 per share are proposed, with retained earnings of EUR 273,835,042.55.

PNE plans to achieve a generation portfolio of 1.1 GW by 2027 and aims for an EBITDA of around EUR 140 million, with a positive outlook for 2025 expecting EBITDA between EUR 70 million and EUR 110 million.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at PNE is on 27.03.2025.

The price of PNE at the time of the news was 14,280EUR and was up +0,28 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.913,54PKT (-0,44 %).





