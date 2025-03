Elliott sprach mit Investoren über Consumer-Health-Sparte von Bayer

ptcheckX schrieb gestern 19:50

Elliott Management held talks with private equity groups in recent months to gauge interest in buying Bayer's consumer health business, as the U.S. hedge fund considered reviving a pressure campaign at the German conglomerate, Financial Times' Florian Muller and Ivan Levingston report. The activist's discussions underscore the issues facing Bayer, with the troubled pharmaceuticals-to-agriculture group in the midst of a complicated turnaround plan under its new chief executive Bill Anderson, the authors say. While the buyout groups approached expressed interest in Bayer's consumer health business, Bayer was unlikely to carve out the unit imminently, said people familiar with the matter. Elliott did not currently own a stake in Bayer, the people added. https://www.ft.com/content/283bb1d7-69f0-4803-93b9-946f95b81044