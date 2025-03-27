PSI AG Bounces Back to Profit in Q4 2024

PSI Software SE returned to profitability in Q4 2024 with a positive Group EBIT of 4.2 million euros.

New orders in Q4 2024 were at the previous year's level of 59 million euros, while sales were slightly below at 83.4 million euros.

The overall sales for 2024 were 260.8 million euros, a 3.4% decrease from 2023, with recurring revenues increasing to 106.0 million euros.

The Group's net result for 2024 was negative at −21.0 million euros, significantly impacted by a cyberattack.

PSI's Grid & Energy Management segment had sales of 115.6 million euros but a negative operating result of −14.8 million euros due to increased security expenses.

For 2025, PSI expects a 10% growth in new orders and sales, with a focus on cloud transformation and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 4%.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at PSI AG is on 27.03.2025.

The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 27,80EUR and was down -1,59 % compared with the previous day.





