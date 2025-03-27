FORTEC Elektronik Reveals H1 2024/25 Results!
FORTEC Elektronik AG faces a turbulent fiscal period, reporting a turnover of EUR 35.6 million and a reduced EBIT of EUR 0.2 million. Despite challenges, the order book's slight rise to EUR 56.1 million and strategic plans under the Strong Together 2030 initiative aim to bolster future resilience.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- FORTEC Elektronik AG reported a group turnover of EUR 35.6 million for the first half of the 2024/2025 financial year, down from EUR 47.0 million the previous year.
- Group EBIT was significantly reduced to EUR 0.2 million, compared to EUR 4.5 million in the previous year.
- The order book increased slightly to EUR 56.1 million as of 31 December 2024, up from EUR 53.4 million on 30 June 2024.
- The data visualisation segment contributed EUR 20.9 million to the total turnover, while the power supplies segment contributed EUR 14.7 million.
- The consolidated net profit for the first half of 2024/2025 was EUR 0.2 million, with earnings per share at EUR 0.07, compared to EUR 3.2 million and EUR 0.99 respectively in the previous year.
- CEO Sandra Maile highlighted challenges due to global developments and stated that measures under the Strong Together 2030 strategy are expected to strengthen the company's long-term market position.
The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 15,850EUR and was up +0,63 % compared with the previous day.
+0,63 %
+1,92 %
+1,92 %
-14,05 %
-27,73 %
-22,82 %
+19,10 %
+18,66 %
+105.900,00 %
ISIN:DE0005774103WKN:577410
