Grünenthal's 2024 Success: Strategic Growth & Valinor Boost
Grünenthal's strategic prowess in 2024 led to stable revenues and significant portfolio expansion, underscoring its commitment to innovation and sustainability.
- Grünenthal achieved stable revenue of €1.8 billion in 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA of €412 million, despite challenges from PalexiaTM's loss of exclusivity.
- The acquisition of Valinor Pharma and its product MovantikTM significantly strengthened Grünenthal's portfolio and expanded its presence in the US, now the company's second-largest affiliate.
- The company reported a +13% increase in operating cash flow, reaching €212 million, reflecting strong business performance and effective cost management.
- Grünenthal maintained a solid financial position with a net leverage of 2.52x and issued a €500 million bond in November 2024 to enhance liquidity for future investments.
- The company is advancing its innovation pipeline, moving key R&D programs into the next phases and focusing on profitable growth in QutenzaTM and Established Brands.
- Grünenthal received a provisional AA rating from MSCI in October 2024 and was recognized as an ESG top-rated company by Sustainalytics in February 2025, highlighting its commitment to environmental, social, and governance initiatives.
