Rhoen-Klinikum's Prof. Kaltenbach Exits After Stellar Year

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reported a successful financial year with revenue increasing by €131.6 million to €1,595.6 million, driven by a rise in patient numbers.

The company treated 912,965 patients, marking a 3.5% increase from the previous year, and consolidated profit rose to €45.2 million.

EBITDA for the year was recorded at €110.8 million, while costs for materials and consumables increased to €535.5 million due to higher purchasing prices.

CEO Prof. Dr. Tobias Kaltenbach will leave the Board of Management as planned on March 31, 2025, with the board size reduced to two members.

The company aims for revenue of €1.7 billion in 2025, with EBITDA expected between €110 million and €125 million, amidst uncertainties from global crises and regulatory changes.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG emphasizes sustainability, aiming to reduce CO2 emissions and waste, and has adopted ESRS Standards for its sustainability reporting.

The next important date, Presentation of the Annual Financial Report 2024, at Rhoen-Klinikum is on 27.03.2025.

The price of Rhoen-Klinikum at the time of the news was 13,350EUR and was up +0,75 % compared with the previous day.





