    ElringKlinger Triumphs in 2024: Hits Targets Despite Market Challenges

    ElringKlinger AG navigated a challenging market landscape in 2024, achieving its financial goals and setting a robust foundation for future growth.

    Foto: Tom Weller - picture alliance/dpa
    • ElringKlinger AG achieved its annual operating targets for the 2024 financial year despite challenging market conditions, with group revenue at EUR 1,803 billion and an organic change of -0.9%.
    • The company reported an adjusted EBIT of EUR 87.6 million with an EBIT margin of 4.9%, and significantly improved operating free cash flow, reducing net financial liabilities to a long-term low.
    • A strategic package of measures was introduced, resulting in non-cash impairment losses and restructuring expenses of EUR 238 million, impacting earnings but supporting long-term profitability and cash flow goals.
    • The E-Mobility business unit saw significant revenue growth, more than doubling to EUR 102 million, driven by a large-scale series production order for cell contacting systems.
    • ElringKlinger plans to maintain a dividend of EUR 0.15 per share, reflecting operational success despite reported earnings per share being negative due to strategic measures.
    • The company anticipates organic revenue in 2025 to be similar to 2024, with an adjusted EBIT margin of around 5%, and aims for a medium-term adjusted EBIT margin of 7 to 8%.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at ElringKlinger is on 27.03.2025.

    The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 4,5100EUR and was down -2,64 % compared with the previous day.


