ElringKlinger Triumphs in 2024: Hits Targets Despite Market Challenges
ElringKlinger AG navigated a challenging market landscape in 2024, achieving its financial goals and setting a robust foundation for future growth.
Foto: Tom Weller - picture alliance/dpa
- ElringKlinger AG achieved its annual operating targets for the 2024 financial year despite challenging market conditions, with group revenue at EUR 1,803 billion and an organic change of -0.9%.
- The company reported an adjusted EBIT of EUR 87.6 million with an EBIT margin of 4.9%, and significantly improved operating free cash flow, reducing net financial liabilities to a long-term low.
- A strategic package of measures was introduced, resulting in non-cash impairment losses and restructuring expenses of EUR 238 million, impacting earnings but supporting long-term profitability and cash flow goals.
- The E-Mobility business unit saw significant revenue growth, more than doubling to EUR 102 million, driven by a large-scale series production order for cell contacting systems.
- ElringKlinger plans to maintain a dividend of EUR 0.15 per share, reflecting operational success despite reported earnings per share being negative due to strategic measures.
- The company anticipates organic revenue in 2025 to be similar to 2024, with an adjusted EBIT margin of around 5%, and aims for a medium-term adjusted EBIT margin of 7 to 8%.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at ElringKlinger is on 27.03.2025.
The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 4,5100EUR and was down -2,64 % compared with the previous day.
-1,40 %
-1,18 %
+8,95 %
+12,39 %
-18,57 %
-45,81 %
+9,99 %
-83,74 %
+207,38 %
ISIN:DE0007856023WKN:785602
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte