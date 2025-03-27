KSB Vz. Breaks 2024 Record

KSB achieved record figures in 2024 for order intake, sales revenue, and EBIT, with earnings increasing to €244.2 million and a margin of 8.2%.

The company's order intake surpassed €3 billion for the first time, with significant contributions from the KSB SupremeServ, Pumps, and Valves segments.

Sales revenue increased by 5.2% to €2,965 million, with the Valves Segment showing the highest growth at 10.3%.

Growth in order intake and sales revenue was primarily achieved outside Europe, with increases of 7.4% and 8.5% respectively.

KSB's EBIT grew by 9.1% to €244.2 million, despite external transformation costs, with the SupremeServ Segment contributing significantly.

The company plans to propose a dividend of €26.50 per ordinary share and €26.76 per preference share, and increased its investment volume to €170.3 million, focusing on modernisation, digitalisation, and sustainability.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at KSB Vz. is on 27.03.2025.

The price of KSB Vz. at the time of the news was 797,00EUR and was down -1,85 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 800,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,38 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.951,45PKT (-0,21 %).





