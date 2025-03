IVU Traffic Technologies Soars to Record Highs in 2024!

IVU Traffic Technologies AG achieved record results in the 2024 fiscal year.

Revenues increased by 9.1% to €133.7 million.

Gross profit rose by 12.1% to €113.4 million.

The operating result (EBIT) grew by 6.6% to €16.8 million, marking another record.

The 2024 Annual Report is available for download on the IVU website.

The company is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt and other exchanges.

The price of IVU Traffic Technologies at the time of the news was 17,350EUR and was up +0,87 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,15 % since publication.