    Supporting modern cooking trends, Nestlé expands the Maggi Air Fryer Range in the United Kingdom and Malaysia

    Vevey, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - People today are looking for faster ways
    to prepare wholesome meals. With 33% of households globally now owning an air
    fryer,[1] this device is becoming increasingly popular and is delivering on this
    need. Nestlé is helping consumers keep their air fryer meals varied and exciting
    with its growing range of air-fryer-dedicated recipes and flavors. The company
    recently expanded its range of Maggi Air Fryer products in the United Kingdom
    (UK) and Malaysia, two of Nestlé's key culinary markets.

    In the UK, where air fryers are already the third most used cooking appliance
    and 58% of people own one,[2] Nestlé has added three new Maggi Air Fryer Crispy
    Coating recipe mixes to its highly successful Maggi Air Fryer Seasonings mixes.
    Among the first of their kind in the market, the new coatings are aimed at
    helping people achieve a perfect crispiness that is full of flavor.

    At the same time, Nestlé is also building out its Maggi Air Fryer series in
    Malaysia, where 42% of households own an air fryer.[3] Here, the company has
    introduced a Satay variant along with repositioning its existing marinade mixes
    as part of the air fryer series to provide consumers with an authentic taste
    from fresh ingredients in two simple steps - marinating and air frying.

    " Maggi, the world's leading food brand with highest household penetration has
    always been at the forefront of food innovation for decades" said Nikhil Chand,
    Head of Food Strategic Business Unit at Nestlé "In both the UK and Malaysia, we
    are amongst the first with an air fryer range.

    At Nestlé, we are constantly supporting modern cooking through our innovative
    offerings and enabling consumers to prepare delicious home cooked meals. As one
    of our six 'big bets' for 2025, our modern cooking solutions have the potential
    to generate over 100 million Swiss francs in annual sales."

    Swen Rabe, Head of the Nestlé Research and Development Center for Food in
    Singen, Germany added: "Our chefs and food developers worked to craft these
    innovations through the smart combination of ingredients, leveraging Nestlé's
    sensory expertise and knowledge of local flavor profiles and trends. These
    recipe mixes are just the latest examples of our ability to drive innovations
    that meet demand for modern cooking solutions like the air fryer."

    The category expansion builds on the presence of air fryer cooking solutions
    across other geographies like Australia, New Zealand and China. Nestlé is
    leveraging years of flavor knowledge to deliver a carefully proportioned and
    authentic taste experience.

