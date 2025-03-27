Supporting modern cooking trends, Nestlé expands the Maggi Air Fryer Range in the United Kingdom and Malaysia

Vevey, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - People today are looking for faster ways

to prepare wholesome meals. With 33% of households globally now owning an air

fryer,[1] this device is becoming increasingly popular and is delivering on this

need. Nestlé is helping consumers keep their air fryer meals varied and exciting

with its growing range of air-fryer-dedicated recipes and flavors. The company

recently expanded its range of Maggi Air Fryer products in the United Kingdom

(UK) and Malaysia, two of Nestlé's key culinary markets.



In the UK, where air fryers are already the third most used cooking appliance

and 58% of people own one,[2] Nestlé has added three new Maggi Air Fryer Crispy

Coating recipe mixes to its highly successful Maggi Air Fryer Seasonings mixes.

Among the first of their kind in the market, the new coatings are aimed at

helping people achieve a perfect crispiness that is full of flavor.





At the same time, Nestlé is also building out its Maggi Air Fryer series in

Malaysia, where 42% of households own an air fryer.[3] Here, the company has

introduced a Satay variant along with repositioning its existing marinade mixes

as part of the air fryer series to provide consumers with an authentic taste

from fresh ingredients in two simple steps - marinating and air frying.



" Maggi, the world's leading food brand with highest household penetration has

always been at the forefront of food innovation for decades" said Nikhil Chand,

Head of Food Strategic Business Unit at Nestlé "In both the UK and Malaysia, we

are amongst the first with an air fryer range.



At Nestlé, we are constantly supporting modern cooking through our innovative

offerings and enabling consumers to prepare delicious home cooked meals. As one

of our six 'big bets' for 2025, our modern cooking solutions have the potential

to generate over 100 million Swiss francs in annual sales."



Swen Rabe, Head of the Nestlé Research and Development Center for Food in

Singen, Germany added: "Our chefs and food developers worked to craft these

innovations through the smart combination of ingredients, leveraging Nestlé's

sensory expertise and knowledge of local flavor profiles and trends. These

recipe mixes are just the latest examples of our ability to drive innovations

that meet demand for modern cooking solutions like the air fryer."



The category expansion builds on the presence of air fryer cooking solutions

across other geographies like Australia, New Zealand and China. Nestlé is

leveraging years of flavor knowledge to deliver a carefully proportioned and

authentic taste experience.



Nestlé UK & Ireland Press Release: Maggi launches brand-new range of Air Fryer

Crispy Coating Mixes | Nestlé UK & Ireland (https://www.nestle.co.uk/en-gb/media

/pressreleases/allpressreleases/maggi-launches-brand-new-range-air-fryer-crispy-

coating-mixes)



Download high resolution images from Flickr

(https://www.flickr.com/photos/nestle/albums/72177720324642997/)



For media queries: mailto:mediarelations@nestle.com



[1] Sources: Global insights. Kantar HH appliance usage study, 07.2023; NPTC

Chefs consultation



[2] Sources: Leatherhead food research, May 14, 2024. Good Food Foundation

Survey, September 2024.



[3] Source: MCR Consumer Study 2024.



Photo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650773/Maggie_Air_Fryer_Range_Malaysia.jpg



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650774/Maggie_Air_Fryer_Range_UK.jpg



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548705/5236278/Nestle_Logo.jpg



View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/supporting-mod

ern-cooking-trends-nestle-expands-the-maggi-air-fryer-range-in-the-united-kingdo

m-and-malaysia-302412170.html



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133366/5999853

OTS: Nestlé S.A.







