Commerzbank Triumphs with €400M Share Buyback Completion!
Commerzbank's strategic financial maneuvers mark a pivotal moment in its capital return journey, reshaping its financial landscape with a €400 million share buyback and €733 million in dividends.
Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
- Commerzbank completed a share buyback of €400 million, repurchasing 18,335,008 shares, which is 1.5% of its share capital.
- The total capital return for the 2024 financial year is €1.73 billion, including €1 billion in share buybacks and approximately €733 million in dividends.
- CEO Bettina Orlopp stated that the share buyback is a significant part of the capital return strategy for 2024.
- The average price per share during the buyback was around €21.81.
- A dividend of €0.65 per share is proposed for the 2024 financial year, up from €0.35 per share in 2023, totaling approximately €733 million.
- CFO Carsten Schmitt emphasized the goal of sustainably increasing profitability and enhancing capital returns, aiming for a 100% payout ratio for the 2025 financial year.
The next important date, The translation of "Ergebnis Q1 2025" to English is "Result Q1 2025.", at Commerzbank is on 09.05.2025.
The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 22,990EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index DAX was at 22.628,50PKT (-0,12 %).
-0,69 %
-3,72 %
+12,39 %
+50,98 %
+82,42 %
+220,49 %
+506,32 %
+79,16 %
-75,02 %
ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte