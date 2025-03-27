Commerzbank Triumphs with €400M Share Buyback Completion!

Commerzbank completed a share buyback of €400 million, repurchasing 18,335,008 shares, which is 1.5% of its share capital.

The total capital return for the 2024 financial year is €1.73 billion, including €1 billion in share buybacks and approximately €733 million in dividends.

CEO Bettina Orlopp stated that the share buyback is a significant part of the capital return strategy for 2024.

The average price per share during the buyback was around €21.81.

A dividend of €0.65 per share is proposed for the 2024 financial year, up from €0.35 per share in 2023, totaling approximately €733 million.

CFO Carsten Schmitt emphasized the goal of sustainably increasing profitability and enhancing capital returns, aiming for a 100% payout ratio for the 2025 financial year.

