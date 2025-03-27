LUDWIG BECK at Rathauseck: 2024 Financial Results Unveiled!

LUDWIG BECK faced challenges in 2024 due to extreme weather, strikes, and political uncertainties, impacting brick-and-mortar retail.

Gross sales in 2024 were €87.2m, a 0.8% increase from the previous year, but below the forecasted €90-93m.

The flagship store at Munich's Marienplatz saw a 2.8% sales increase, while online sales, especially in beauty, declined.

EBITDA increased to €10.2m from €9.9m, and EBIT improved to €3.4m from €3.1m, but EBT decreased to €0.5m from €0.6m.

Earnings after taxes (EAT) were -€2.9m due to derecognition of deferred tax assets, compared to €0.4m the previous year.

The company expects continued economic uncertainty in 2025, with projected gross sales between €88m and €91m and EBT between €0.5m and €1.8m.

The next important date, Publication of the 2024 Annual Financial Statement, at Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier is on 27.03.2025.

The price of Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier at the time of the news was 11,850EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





