LUDWIG BECK at Rathauseck: 2024 Financial Results Unveiled!
In 2024, LUDWIG BECK navigated a storm of challenges, from extreme weather to political turmoil, reshaping the retail landscape. Despite these hurdles, gross sales edged up to €87.2m, with a notable 2.8% boost at the iconic Marienplatz store. As 2025 looms with economic uncertainties, LUDWIG BECK braces for a year of cautious optimism.
- LUDWIG BECK faced challenges in 2024 due to extreme weather, strikes, and political uncertainties, impacting brick-and-mortar retail.
- Gross sales in 2024 were €87.2m, a 0.8% increase from the previous year, but below the forecasted €90-93m.
- The flagship store at Munich's Marienplatz saw a 2.8% sales increase, while online sales, especially in beauty, declined.
- EBITDA increased to €10.2m from €9.9m, and EBIT improved to €3.4m from €3.1m, but EBT decreased to €0.5m from €0.6m.
- Earnings after taxes (EAT) were -€2.9m due to derecognition of deferred tax assets, compared to €0.4m the previous year.
- The company expects continued economic uncertainty in 2025, with projected gross sales between €88m and €91m and EBT between €0.5m and €1.8m.
The next important date, Publication of the 2024 Annual Financial Statement, at Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier is on 27.03.2025.
The price of Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier at the time of the news was 11,850EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
+0,85 %
+1,71 %
-3,25 %
-16,20 %
-43,87 %
-50,42 %
-54,58 %
-20,98 %
ISIN:DE0005199905WKN:519990
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte