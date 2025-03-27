Removing Journalism from Google Is Not Neutral-It Undermines Trust, Credibility, and Long-Term Value

--------------------------------------------------------------

Zuerich (ots) - FehrAdvice Responds to Google News Removal Test: Study Finds

Journalism Is a Strategic Trust Asset, Not Just a Cost



Google's recent real-world test of removing journalistic content from its

platforms may have yielded minimal short-term revenue loss-but a parallel

independent study by Swiss research firm FehrAdvice points to a more profound

strategic risk: the erosion of user trust when news content is no longer

provided by the platform.



Google's own experiment across eight European countries (Spain, Italy, Poland,

Denmark, Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, and Croatia) showed an immediate drop in

engagement after removing news content:



- Search daily active users (DAUs) fell by 0.77%

- Discover DAUs dropped by 5.47%



While Google focused its analysis on direct, short-term behavioral and revenue

shifts, it did not ask a more crucial question: Why do users disengage when

journalism disappears?



FehrAdvice's Behavioral Study Provides the Answer



"Removing journalistic content doesn't just strip away information-it erodes

trust," says the FehrAdvice research team.



"Users rated Google as less credible, less trustworthy, and less complete

without news-leading to lower satisfaction and a decreased likelihood of

returning."



Their findings show that news content functions not just as information, but as

a structural signal of platform quality -a critical input for user trust,

long-term engagement, and brand strength.



Key Findings from FehrAdvice's Behavioral Research



- When news content was removed, credibility, trustworthiness, and completeness

scores dropped.

- These shifts in perception significantly reduced user satisfaction and

willingness to return to the platform.

- News content functions as a signal of reliability , not just content

consumption.

- The impact on platform perception goes far beyond short-term engagement

metrics .



Short-Term Revenue Stability ? Long-Term Platform Resilience



FehrAdvice warns that Google's interpretation of minimal revenue loss after

removing journalistic content is misleading . The short-term resilience is held

up by temporary stabilizers : user habit, ad system flexibility, keyword

targeting, and market dominance. But these forces mask deeper vulnerabilities.



"Trust doesn't vanish overnight-but it erodes cumulatively," the study

emphasizes.



"Google's test misses the strategic point: news is a long-term trust

infrastructure ."



When the Cracks Show: Key Triggers of Trust Erosion



FehrAdvice outlines scenarios where the absence of news becomes a strategic

liability:



- Political or global crises , when trust is paramount

- Increased use of alternative platforms like ChatGPT, TikTok, or Bing with

Copilot

- Declining ad performance , as lower trust affects engagement and click-through

rates

- News-centric moments , such as elections or breaking stories, when

professional journalism is essential



Quantifying the Value of Journalism: Up to ?1.17 Billion at Stake



FehrAdvice developed a transparent model to estimate journalism's indirect

revenue contribution to Google across the eight EU countries of the Google Study

- Spain, Italy, Poland, Denmark, Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, and Croatia:



- Google earns ~?6.22 billion in paid search revenue in these markets

- 70% of users prefer journalistic sources for informational searches

- A fair publisher share would range between ?766 million and ?1.17 billion

annually



FehrAdvice's Call to Action: Don't Mistake Short-Term Revenue for Long-Term

Stability



FehrAdvice urges policymakers, media stakeholders, and tech platforms to

recognize that journalism's value goes far beyond direct monetization .



"Effective economic and policy decisions must account for the indirect-but

measurable-contribution of journalism to digital platform integrity," the report

concludes.



For Further Information, contact:



FehrAdvice & Partners AG, Zurich.



mailto:info@fehradvice.com



https://fehradvice.com/valueofmedia/



Pressekontakt:



FehrAdvice & Partners Austria

Alexis Johann

Telefon: +43 676871970254

E-Mail: mailto:alexis.johann@fehradvice.com



