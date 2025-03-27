    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    Removing Journalism from Google Is Not Neutral-It Undermines Trust, Credibility, and Long-Term Value

    FehrAvice: Value of News Study Download
    https://fehradvice.com/valueofmedia/
    Zuerich (ots) - FehrAdvice Responds to Google News Removal Test: Study Finds
    Journalism Is a Strategic Trust Asset, Not Just a Cost

    Google's recent real-world test of removing journalistic content from its
    platforms may have yielded minimal short-term revenue loss-but a parallel
    independent study by Swiss research firm FehrAdvice points to a more profound
    strategic risk: the erosion of user trust when news content is no longer
    provided by the platform.

    Google's own experiment across eight European countries (Spain, Italy, Poland,
    Denmark, Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, and Croatia) showed an immediate drop in
    engagement after removing news content:

    - Search daily active users (DAUs) fell by 0.77%
    - Discover DAUs dropped by 5.47%

    While Google focused its analysis on direct, short-term behavioral and revenue
    shifts, it did not ask a more crucial question: Why do users disengage when
    journalism disappears?

    FehrAdvice's Behavioral Study Provides the Answer

    "Removing journalistic content doesn't just strip away information-it erodes
    trust," says the FehrAdvice research team.

    "Users rated Google as less credible, less trustworthy, and less complete
    without news-leading to lower satisfaction and a decreased likelihood of
    returning."

    Their findings show that news content functions not just as information, but as
    a structural signal of platform quality -a critical input for user trust,
    long-term engagement, and brand strength.

    Key Findings from FehrAdvice's Behavioral Research

    - When news content was removed, credibility, trustworthiness, and completeness
    scores dropped.
    - These shifts in perception significantly reduced user satisfaction and
    willingness to return to the platform.
    - News content functions as a signal of reliability , not just content
    consumption.
    - The impact on platform perception goes far beyond short-term engagement
    metrics .

    Short-Term Revenue Stability ? Long-Term Platform Resilience

    FehrAdvice warns that Google's interpretation of minimal revenue loss after
    removing journalistic content is misleading . The short-term resilience is held
    up by temporary stabilizers : user habit, ad system flexibility, keyword
    targeting, and market dominance. But these forces mask deeper vulnerabilities.

    "Trust doesn't vanish overnight-but it erodes cumulatively," the study
    emphasizes.

    "Google's test misses the strategic point: news is a long-term trust
    infrastructure ."

    When the Cracks Show: Key Triggers of Trust Erosion

    FehrAdvice outlines scenarios where the absence of news becomes a strategic
    liability:

    - Political or global crises , when trust is paramount
    - Increased use of alternative platforms like ChatGPT, TikTok, or Bing with
    Copilot
    - Declining ad performance , as lower trust affects engagement and click-through
    rates
    - News-centric moments , such as elections or breaking stories, when
    professional journalism is essential

    Quantifying the Value of Journalism: Up to ?1.17 Billion at Stake

    FehrAdvice developed a transparent model to estimate journalism's indirect
    revenue contribution to Google across the eight EU countries of the Google Study
    - Spain, Italy, Poland, Denmark, Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, and Croatia:

    - Google earns ~?6.22 billion in paid search revenue in these markets
    - 70% of users prefer journalistic sources for informational searches
    - A fair publisher share would range between ?766 million and ?1.17 billion
    annually

    FehrAdvice's Call to Action: Don't Mistake Short-Term Revenue for Long-Term
    Stability

    FehrAdvice urges policymakers, media stakeholders, and tech platforms to
    recognize that journalism's value goes far beyond direct monetization .

    "Effective economic and policy decisions must account for the indirect-but
    measurable-contribution of journalism to digital platform integrity," the report
    concludes.

    For Further Information, contact:

    FehrAdvice & Partners AG, Zurich.

    mailto:info@fehradvice.com

    https://fehradvice.com/valueofmedia/

    FehrAvice: Value of News Study Download (https://fehradvice.com/valueofmedia/)

    FehrAdvice & Partners Austria
Alexis Johann
    Alexis Johann
    Telefon: +43 676871970254
    E-Mail: mailto:alexis.johann@fehradvice.com

    OTS: FehrAdvice & Partners AG




    Verfasst von news aktuell
