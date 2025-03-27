OpenCloud 2.0.0 offers enterprise services, support and "File Native Backup" (FOTO)

    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    Berlin (ots) - Following the successful release of OpenCloud 1.0 in February
    2025, OpenCloud now launches its commercial offering including various
    enterprise service packages for its new solution for file management, file
    sharing and collaboration. OpenCloud 2.0.0 provides users with long-term
    software support, fast security updates, checks during update rollouts,
    high-availability solutions and personal support. OpenCloud can be run in
    in-house data centers or through selected partners.

    New feature for easy backup of large data volumes

    Version 2.0.0 also brings a new feature. "File Native Backup" makes it easy to
    back up data of any volume and includes a powerful full-text search. Unlike
    database-supported solutions, OpenCloud only requires a simple backup of the
    file system via a snapshot or file copy for a full, consistent backup. This
    means lower operating expenses, less risks of failure and process disruption,
    significant time saving, easier data backup and restoration processes as well as
    higher reliability and scalability.

    Migration tools available from Q2/2025

    In the second quarter of 2025, OpenCloud will provide users with a range of
    tools in addition to comprehensive consulting and technical assistance by the
    OpenCloud support team to make migrating to its platform easy - even for
    organizations that still rely on older PHP-based solutions.

    About OpenCloud and the Heinlein Gruppe

    OpenCloud is a powerful open-source solution for file management, file sharing
    and content collaboration

    Together with OpenTalk (https://opentalk.eu/en) and https://mailbox.org/en/ ,
    OpenCloud is one of the three pillars of Heinlein Gruppe, which provides secure
    and digitally sovereign IT infrastructures throughout Europe, since over 30
    years.

    More information: https://opencloud.eu/en .

