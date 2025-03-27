OpenCloud 2.0.0 offers enterprise services, support and "File Native Backup" (FOTO)
Berlin (ots) - Following the successful release of OpenCloud 1.0 in February
2025, OpenCloud now launches its commercial offering including various
enterprise service packages for its new solution for file management, file
sharing and collaboration. OpenCloud 2.0.0 provides users with long-term
software support, fast security updates, checks during update rollouts,
high-availability solutions and personal support. OpenCloud can be run in
in-house data centers or through selected partners.
New feature for easy backup of large data volumes
Version 2.0.0 also brings a new feature. "File Native Backup" makes it easy to
back up data of any volume and includes a powerful full-text search. Unlike
database-supported solutions, OpenCloud only requires a simple backup of the
file system via a snapshot or file copy for a full, consistent backup. This
means lower operating expenses, less risks of failure and process disruption,
significant time saving, easier data backup and restoration processes as well as
higher reliability and scalability.
Migration tools available from Q2/2025
In the second quarter of 2025, OpenCloud will provide users with a range of
tools in addition to comprehensive consulting and technical assistance by the
OpenCloud support team to make migrating to its platform easy - even for
organizations that still rely on older PHP-based solutions.
About OpenCloud and the Heinlein Gruppe
OpenCloud is a powerful open-source solution for file management, file sharing
and content collaboration
Together with OpenTalk (https://opentalk.eu/en) and https://mailbox.org/en/ ,
OpenCloud is one of the three pillars of Heinlein Gruppe, which provides secure
and digitally sovereign IT infrastructures throughout Europe, since over 30
years.
More information: https://opencloud.eu/en .
Contact:
Schwartz Public Relations
Lara Neidhart
Tel: +49 (0)89 211 871 - 64
E-Mail: mailto:opencloud@schwartzpr.de
OpenCloud GmbH
Ivonne Heinlein
Tel.: +49 30 40 50 51 - 48
E-Mail: mailto:presse@opencloud.eu
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178360/6000027
OTS: OpenCloud
