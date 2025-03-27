OpenCloud 2.0.0 offers enterprise services, support and "File Native Backup" (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - Following the successful release of OpenCloud 1.0 in February

2025, OpenCloud now launches its commercial offering including various

enterprise service packages for its new solution for file management, file

sharing and collaboration. OpenCloud 2.0.0 provides users with long-term

software support, fast security updates, checks during update rollouts,

high-availability solutions and personal support. OpenCloud can be run in

in-house data centers or through selected partners.



New feature for easy backup of large data volumes





Version 2.0.0 also brings a new feature. "File Native Backup" makes it easy to

back up data of any volume and includes a powerful full-text search. Unlike

database-supported solutions, OpenCloud only requires a simple backup of the

file system via a snapshot or file copy for a full, consistent backup. This

means lower operating expenses, less risks of failure and process disruption,

significant time saving, easier data backup and restoration processes as well as

higher reliability and scalability.



Migration tools available from Q2/2025



In the second quarter of 2025, OpenCloud will provide users with a range of

tools in addition to comprehensive consulting and technical assistance by the

OpenCloud support team to make migrating to its platform easy - even for

organizations that still rely on older PHP-based solutions.



About OpenCloud and the Heinlein Gruppe



OpenCloud is a powerful open-source solution for file management, file sharing

and content collaboration



Together with OpenTalk (https://opentalk.eu/en) and https://mailbox.org/en/ ,

OpenCloud is one of the three pillars of Heinlein Gruppe, which provides secure

and digitally sovereign IT infrastructures throughout Europe, since over 30

years.



More information: https://opencloud.eu/en .



