Infosys Powers LKQ Europe's HR Transformation with a Unified Digital Platform

As part of an ongoing five-year collaboration (https://www.infosys.com/newsroom/press-releases/2023/collaboration-leading-distributors-automotive-parts.html) ,Infosys has helped LKQ Europe implement a cutting-edge, advancedanalytics-enabled Human Capital Management (HCM) solution to improve HRoperations, reduce costs and drive productivity. Through the platform, LKQEurope's HR teams will gain access to real-time insights into employeeengagement and retention, performance management and workplace planning, all toenable better decision making. It will ensure regulatory compliance and enhanceemployee experience through self-service capabilities and streamlined workflows,contributing to higher employee engagement and motivation.David Brookfield, Vice President, Human Resources, LKQ Europe, said, "Ourcollaboration with Infosys is a crucial step in helping us harmonize andsimplify our wider business processes - ultimately enabling faster delivery andbetter service for our end customers. Through the platform, we will unify our HRprocesses across locations to drive efficiency and enhance regulatorycompliance. Looking ahead, we believe this platform will empower our workforceand foster a more cohesive organizational culture, enabling us to continue