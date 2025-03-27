Infosys Powers LKQ Europe's HR Transformation with a Unified Digital Platform
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Leveraging Infosys Cobalt, the digital
platform will help streamline HR processes across LKQ Europe's 18 countries
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a successful collaboration with LKQ Europe (https://apc01.safelinks.pr
otection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Flkqeurope.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.a
lex%40infosys.com%7C6908891f3659472dccad08dd6b5c01fd%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764
cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638784765092693091%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnR
ydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C
%7C%7C&sdata=BnZPoOcKnoW8k%2FHAlb5yabk%2Bz%2Ff7uZj9uq3w9uqoxAE%3D&reserved=0) ,
one of the leading distributors of automotive aftermarket parts for cars,
commercial vans, and industrial vehicles in the region. Leveraging Infosys
Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , a set of services,
solutions, and platforms designed to help enterprises accelerate their cloud
journeys, Infosys has helped LKQ Europe adopt a unified, cloud-based digital
platform to streamline its HR processes across 18 countries.
As part of an ongoing five-year collaboration (https://www.infosys.com/newsroom/
press-releases/2023/collaboration-leading-distributors-automotive-parts.html) ,
Infosys has helped LKQ Europe implement a cutting-edge, advanced
analytics-enabled Human Capital Management (HCM) solution to improve HR
operations, reduce costs and drive productivity. Through the platform, LKQ
Europe's HR teams will gain access to real-time insights into employee
engagement and retention, performance management and workplace planning, all to
enable better decision making. It will ensure regulatory compliance and enhance
employee experience through self-service capabilities and streamlined workflows,
contributing to higher employee engagement and motivation.
David Brookfield, Vice President, Human Resources, LKQ Europe, said, "Our
collaboration with Infosys is a crucial step in helping us harmonize and
simplify our wider business processes - ultimately enabling faster delivery and
better service for our end customers. Through the platform, we will unify our HR
processes across locations to drive efficiency and enhance regulatory
compliance. Looking ahead, we believe this platform will empower our workforce
and foster a more cohesive organizational culture, enabling us to continue
