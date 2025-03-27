    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    Infosys Powers LKQ Europe's HR Transformation with a Unified Digital Platform

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Leveraging Infosys Cobalt, the digital
    platform will help streamline HR processes across LKQ Europe's 18 countries

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced a successful collaboration with LKQ Europe (https://apc01.safelinks.pr
    otection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Flkqeurope.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.a
    lex%40infosys.com%7C6908891f3659472dccad08dd6b5c01fd%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764
    cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638784765092693091%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnR
    ydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C
    %7C%7C&sdata=BnZPoOcKnoW8k%2FHAlb5yabk%2Bz%2Ff7uZj9uq3w9uqoxAE%3D&reserved=0) ,
    one of the leading distributors of automotive aftermarket parts for cars,
    commercial vans, and industrial vehicles in the region. Leveraging Infosys
    Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , a set of services,
    solutions, and platforms designed to help enterprises accelerate their cloud
    journeys, Infosys has helped LKQ Europe adopt a unified, cloud-based digital
    platform to streamline its HR processes across 18 countries.

    As part of an ongoing five-year collaboration (https://www.infosys.com/newsroom/
    press-releases/2023/collaboration-leading-distributors-automotive-parts.html) ,
    Infosys has helped LKQ Europe implement a cutting-edge, advanced
    analytics-enabled Human Capital Management (HCM) solution to improve HR
    operations, reduce costs and drive productivity. Through the platform, LKQ
    Europe's HR teams will gain access to real-time insights into employee
    engagement and retention, performance management and workplace planning, all to
    enable better decision making. It will ensure regulatory compliance and enhance
    employee experience through self-service capabilities and streamlined workflows,
    contributing to higher employee engagement and motivation.

    David Brookfield, Vice President, Human Resources, LKQ Europe, said, "Our
    collaboration with Infosys is a crucial step in helping us harmonize and
    simplify our wider business processes - ultimately enabling faster delivery and
    better service for our end customers. Through the platform, we will unify our HR
    processes across locations to drive efficiency and enhance regulatory
    compliance. Looking ahead, we believe this platform will empower our workforce
    and foster a more cohesive organizational culture, enabling us to continue
