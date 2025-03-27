Xella achieves significant progress in CO2 emissions reduction, circular economy, and occupational safety (FOTO)

Duisburg (ots) - Well positioned for sustainable growth with optimized network

and enhanced processes



Xella Group, a leading European provider of sustainable, efficient, and

affordable walling solutions, has made substantial progress in CO? reduction,

circular economy, and occupational safety over the past year. The company is on

track to achieve its ambitious sustainability targets for 2030.



Xella's scope 1 and 2 market-based CO2e emissions decreased by 6.6 percent,

driven by the full-year impact of 2023 energy efficiency projects and measures

implemented in 2024 while gross production remained stable. As an important

milestone, Xella completed its coal phase-out with the final installation of

three future-proof gas boilers, currently operating on gas and LPG but also

capable of using hydrogen. Altogether, Xella has already achieved about 30

percent of its 2030 scope 1 and 2 emissions goal at the end of last year. This

is perfectly in line with its climate targets[1] that are externally approved by

the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).







the target of sending zero leftovers to landfill by 2030. In the past year, the

quantities of leftovers from Xella's building products - Autoclaved Aerated

Concrete (AAC) and Calcium Silicate Units (CSU) - sent to landfill decreased by

46 percent compared to 2023. To advance the circularity of its products, Xella

continues to optimize its formulations to decrease the use of virgin raw

materials, and its value chain to receive secondary materials from recycling

companies. Among the actions to support this, Xella is significantly investing

in upgrading the capacity of key plants to handle and process leftovers while

also developing new products based on crushed and milled AAC coarse material and

lighter materials.



Furthermore, Xella has determinedly and consistently pursued its safety culture

transformation, recording a further 20 percent decrease in lost-time injuries

compared to the previous year. As part of this transformation, Xella has

increased and enhanced its training programs to ensure a safe work environment

and is also on track to meet its target in increasing training hours by 58

percent by 2030.



Christophe Clemente , Chief Executive Officer at Xella Group, said:

"Sustainability is at the heart of what we do. Our efforts to reduce CO?,

improve the circular economy, and ensure safe working environments are

demonstrably paying off. This progress would not be possible without the

dedication of our employees, suppliers and partners - thank you for your

commitment and achievement. We are building a sustainable world. "





