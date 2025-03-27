Xella achieves significant progress in CO2 emissions reduction, circular economy, and occupational safety (FOTO)
Duisburg (ots) - Well positioned for sustainable growth with optimized network
and enhanced processes
Xella Group, a leading European provider of sustainable, efficient, and
affordable walling solutions, has made substantial progress in CO? reduction,
circular economy, and occupational safety over the past year. The company is on
track to achieve its ambitious sustainability targets for 2030.
Xella's scope 1 and 2 market-based CO2e emissions decreased by 6.6 percent,
driven by the full-year impact of 2023 energy efficiency projects and measures
implemented in 2024 while gross production remained stable. As an important
milestone, Xella completed its coal phase-out with the final installation of
three future-proof gas boilers, currently operating on gas and LPG but also
capable of using hydrogen. Altogether, Xella has already achieved about 30
percent of its 2030 scope 1 and 2 emissions goal at the end of last year. This
is perfectly in line with its climate targets[1] that are externally approved by
the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).
The Group has also achieved a milestone on its road to circularity. Xella set
the target of sending zero leftovers to landfill by 2030. In the past year, the
quantities of leftovers from Xella's building products - Autoclaved Aerated
Concrete (AAC) and Calcium Silicate Units (CSU) - sent to landfill decreased by
46 percent compared to 2023. To advance the circularity of its products, Xella
continues to optimize its formulations to decrease the use of virgin raw
materials, and its value chain to receive secondary materials from recycling
companies. Among the actions to support this, Xella is significantly investing
in upgrading the capacity of key plants to handle and process leftovers while
also developing new products based on crushed and milled AAC coarse material and
lighter materials.
Furthermore, Xella has determinedly and consistently pursued its safety culture
transformation, recording a further 20 percent decrease in lost-time injuries
compared to the previous year. As part of this transformation, Xella has
increased and enhanced its training programs to ensure a safe work environment
and is also on track to meet its target in increasing training hours by 58
percent by 2030.
Christophe Clemente , Chief Executive Officer at Xella Group, said:
"Sustainability is at the heart of what we do. Our efforts to reduce CO?,
improve the circular economy, and ensure safe working environments are
demonstrably paying off. This progress would not be possible without the
dedication of our employees, suppliers and partners - thank you for your
commitment and achievement. We are building a sustainable world. "
