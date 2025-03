Pumpen- und Armaturenhersteller KSB zuversichtlich für weitere Rekorde

Merger-one schrieb 03.03.25, 11:30

KSB's Consolidated Net Profit Jumps in Q4

February 28, 2025 at 02:48 am EST

(MT Newswires) -- KSB (NSE:KSB, BOM:500249) said its consolidated net profit rose to 731 million Indian rupees in the fourth quarter from 549 million rupees a year ago, according to an Indian bourse filing on Thursday.



Earnings per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024, climbed to 4.20 rupees from 3.16 rupees a year earlier.



Revenue from operations of the pumps and valves manufacturer rose year on year to 7.26 billion rupees from 6.03 billion rupees, according to the filing.



Additionally, the company's board recommended a divided of 4 rupees per share for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024. The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on May 2, the filing said.



