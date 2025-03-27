GBC AG Recommends Marinomed Biotech: Buy Now, Target €42
GBC AG's Buy recommendation on Marinomed Biotech AG, with a target of EUR 42.00, underscores the biotech's potential, driven by its innovative Marinosolv platform and strategic market positioning.
- GBC AG has initiated coverage on Marinomed Biotech AG with a Buy recommendation and a price target of EUR 42.00, indicating significant upside potential from the current price of EUR 14.20.
- Marinomed focuses on innovative pharmaceuticals for immunological and inflammatory diseases, emphasizing its patented Marinosolv technology platform after restructuring in 2024.
- The Marinosolv technology enhances the solubility and bioavailability of poorly soluble active ingredients, with key products including Budesolv (a nasal spray for allergic rhinitis) and Tacrosolv (eye drops for inflammatory eye diseases).
- The target markets for Budesolv and Tacrosolv are substantial, with allergic rhinitis affecting over 500 million people and the market for inflammatory eye diseases expanding due to demographic changes.
- Marinomed will present at the 39th Munich Capital Market Conference on April 2, 2025, providing institutional investors an opportunity to engage with the management team.
- Analysts believe Marinomed is well-positioned for growth due to its strong IP portfolio, increasing market demand, and the licensing potential of its products, particularly through the Solv4U platform.
