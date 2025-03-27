Delticom's 2024 Report: EBITDA Soars, €0.12 Dividend Proposed

Delticom AG's operating EBITDA increased to €22.7 million in 2024, surpassing the forecasted range of €19-21 million.

The company reported revenues of €482 million for 2024, with a forecast of €470-490 million for 2025.

Net income for 2024 was €4 million, a decrease from €8 million in 2023, with earnings per share dropping from €0.54 to €0.27.

A dividend proposal of €0.12 per share has been made, based on earnings relevant for dividend distribution amounting to €2.7 million.

The gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased by 1.8% to €597 million in 2024, while the gross margin improved to 25.5% from 24.4% in 2023.

Delticom AG's equity increased to €52 million in 2024, up from €48 million in 2023, with a total asset increase of 23.6% to €237 million.

The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,4800EUR and was up +3,77 % compared with the previous day.






