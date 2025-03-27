Good Cashmere Conference brings global cashmere industry together
Hamburg (ots) - On March 25th and 26th, The Good Cashmere Conference 2025 in
Hamburg brought together experts from the global textile industry, including The
White Company, representatives from international organizations such as Four
Paws and Textile Exchange, and scientists to discuss the future of sustainable
cashmere. The event focused on innovative technologies and effective measures to
ensure animal welfare, biodiversity conservation, and transparency in the
textile industry.
Since 2019, The Good Cashmere Standard (GCS) has been advocating for sustainable
cashmere, now standing as the largest standard with ongoing success in trade and
production: More than 50 international fashion brands and retailers, including
H&M, Boden, and The White Company, utilize GCS- cashmere fibres. From 2023 to
2024, the number of labelled textiles increased by 30%.
But how can the welfare of cashmere goats be promoted? Positive experiences
within animal welfare concepts for species-appropriate goat husbandry have been
emphasized as fundamental by international animal welfare experts. They
recognized The Good Cashmere Standard for its pioneering role and effective
implementation on farms. The standard translates scientific findings into
agricultural practice and employs training, digital solutions, and model farms
for responsible cashmere production.
Preserving biodiversity was another central topic of the conference. How can the
biological balance, as the livelihood for the now 5,500 GCS farms and two
million cashmere goats, be protected from drought and other climate
change-induced weather extremes? Scientists, NGOs, and brands like Marc O'Polo,
along with producers from China, concluded that protecting the grasslands in
Inner Mongolia is essential for the future of cashmere production.
Collaborations along the textile supply chain, as well as modern grazing
techniques and knowledge management for herders, are crucial for this.
How can the success story of sustainable GCS cashmere continue? Here, virtual
reality goggles and blockchain technology for tracking GCS cashmere in the
supply chain offer forward-looking solutions. Alex Barnett, Ethics &
Sustainability Manager at The White Company, concluded: "It was great to connect
with experts in the field of responsible cashmere production at this year's
conference. From goat to garment, the conference combined animal welfare and
environmental stewardship, transparency, and innovation, providing valuable
insights into the future of cashmere production. As the first UK GCS brand
partner, The White Company remains committed to responsible cashmere production,
supporting the livelihoods of herders."
For more information, pictures, click here
(https://www.presseportal.de/pm/133593/5999706?langid=2) .
Press Contact:
Christina Ben Bella | mailto:Christina.Benbella@abt-foundation.org
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133593/6000249
OTS: Aid by Trade Foundation
