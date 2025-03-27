Good Cashmere Conference brings global cashmere industry together

Hamburg (ots) - On March 25th and 26th, The Good Cashmere Conference 2025 in

Hamburg brought together experts from the global textile industry, including The

White Company, representatives from international organizations such as Four

Paws and Textile Exchange, and scientists to discuss the future of sustainable

cashmere. The event focused on innovative technologies and effective measures to

ensure animal welfare, biodiversity conservation, and transparency in the

textile industry.



Since 2019, The Good Cashmere Standard (GCS) has been advocating for sustainable

cashmere, now standing as the largest standard with ongoing success in trade and

production: More than 50 international fashion brands and retailers, including

H&M, Boden, and The White Company, utilize GCS- cashmere fibres. From 2023 to

2024, the number of labelled textiles increased by 30%.





But how can the welfare of cashmere goats be promoted? Positive experiences

within animal welfare concepts for species-appropriate goat husbandry have been

emphasized as fundamental by international animal welfare experts. They

recognized The Good Cashmere Standard for its pioneering role and effective

implementation on farms. The standard translates scientific findings into

agricultural practice and employs training, digital solutions, and model farms

for responsible cashmere production.



Preserving biodiversity was another central topic of the conference. How can the

biological balance, as the livelihood for the now 5,500 GCS farms and two

million cashmere goats, be protected from drought and other climate

change-induced weather extremes? Scientists, NGOs, and brands like Marc O'Polo,

along with producers from China, concluded that protecting the grasslands in

Inner Mongolia is essential for the future of cashmere production.

Collaborations along the textile supply chain, as well as modern grazing

techniques and knowledge management for herders, are crucial for this.



How can the success story of sustainable GCS cashmere continue? Here, virtual

reality goggles and blockchain technology for tracking GCS cashmere in the

supply chain offer forward-looking solutions. Alex Barnett, Ethics &

Sustainability Manager at The White Company, concluded: "It was great to connect

with experts in the field of responsible cashmere production at this year's

conference. From goat to garment, the conference combined animal welfare and

environmental stewardship, transparency, and innovation, providing valuable

insights into the future of cashmere production. As the first UK GCS brand

partner, The White Company remains committed to responsible cashmere production,

supporting the livelihoods of herders."



For more information, pictures, click here

(https://www.presseportal.de/pm/133593/5999706?langid=2) .



