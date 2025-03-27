    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    Good Cashmere Conference brings global cashmere industry together

    Hamburg (ots) - On March 25th and 26th, The Good Cashmere Conference 2025 in
    Hamburg brought together experts from the global textile industry, including The
    White Company, representatives from international organizations such as Four
    Paws and Textile Exchange, and scientists to discuss the future of sustainable
    cashmere. The event focused on innovative technologies and effective measures to
    ensure animal welfare, biodiversity conservation, and transparency in the
    textile industry.

    Since 2019, The Good Cashmere Standard (GCS) has been advocating for sustainable
    cashmere, now standing as the largest standard with ongoing success in trade and
    production: More than 50 international fashion brands and retailers, including
    H&M, Boden, and The White Company, utilize GCS- cashmere fibres. From 2023 to
    2024, the number of labelled textiles increased by 30%.

    But how can the welfare of cashmere goats be promoted? Positive experiences
    within animal welfare concepts for species-appropriate goat husbandry have been
    emphasized as fundamental by international animal welfare experts. They
    recognized The Good Cashmere Standard for its pioneering role and effective
    implementation on farms. The standard translates scientific findings into
    agricultural practice and employs training, digital solutions, and model farms
    for responsible cashmere production.

    Preserving biodiversity was another central topic of the conference. How can the
    biological balance, as the livelihood for the now 5,500 GCS farms and two
    million cashmere goats, be protected from drought and other climate
    change-induced weather extremes? Scientists, NGOs, and brands like Marc O'Polo,
    along with producers from China, concluded that protecting the grasslands in
    Inner Mongolia is essential for the future of cashmere production.
    Collaborations along the textile supply chain, as well as modern grazing
    techniques and knowledge management for herders, are crucial for this.

    How can the success story of sustainable GCS cashmere continue? Here, virtual
    reality goggles and blockchain technology for tracking GCS cashmere in the
    supply chain offer forward-looking solutions. Alex Barnett, Ethics &
    Sustainability Manager at The White Company, concluded: "It was great to connect
    with experts in the field of responsible cashmere production at this year's
    conference. From goat to garment, the conference combined animal welfare and
    environmental stewardship, transparency, and innovation, providing valuable
    insights into the future of cashmere production. As the first UK GCS brand
    partner, The White Company remains committed to responsible cashmere production,
    supporting the livelihoods of herders."

