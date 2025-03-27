SAF-HOLLAND's 'drive2030' Targets 50% Sales Surge to €3B+
SAF-HOLLAND is poised for significant growth, targeting a 50% sales increase by 2030 through strategic innovation and expansion into new industries.
Foto: SAF Holland
- SAF-HOLLAND aims to increase group sales by over 50% to exceed EUR 3,000 million by 2030 under its "drive2030" strategy.
- The company targets an adjusted EBIT margin of 10-12% by 2030, supported by strong cash generation and efficiency improvements.
- SAF-HOLLAND plans to achieve organic sales growth to more than EUR 2,500 million by 2030, with a CAGR of at least 5%.
- An additional EUR 500 million in sales is expected from acquisitions, contributing to the overall sales target.
- The strategy focuses on five pillars: customer focus, regional strength, technology, portfolio leverage, and operational excellence, with sustainability as a key theme.
- SAF-HOLLAND is expanding its market presence beyond traditional trailer and truck sectors into related industries like agriculture, mining, and construction machinery.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at SAF-HOLLAND is on 08.05.2025.
The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 17,460EUR and was up +2,77 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.898,52PKT (-0,54 %).
+3,64 %
-2,17 %
-2,83 %
+16,12 %
-9,26 %
+117,10 %
+352,24 %
+14,26 %
-37,00 %
ISIN:DE000SAFH001WKN:SAFH00
