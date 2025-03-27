SAF-HOLLAND's 'drive2030' Targets 50% Sales Surge to €3B+

SAF-HOLLAND aims to increase group sales by over 50% to exceed EUR 3,000 million by 2030 under its "drive2030" strategy.

The company targets an adjusted EBIT margin of 10-12% by 2030, supported by strong cash generation and efficiency improvements.

SAF-HOLLAND plans to achieve organic sales growth to more than EUR 2,500 million by 2030, with a CAGR of at least 5%.

An additional EUR 500 million in sales is expected from acquisitions, contributing to the overall sales target.

The strategy focuses on five pillars: customer focus, regional strength, technology, portfolio leverage, and operational excellence, with sustainability as a key theme.

SAF-HOLLAND is expanding its market presence beyond traditional trailer and truck sectors into related industries like agriculture, mining, and construction machinery.

