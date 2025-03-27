Basler AG Unveils 2024 Results & Bold 2025 Forecast
Basler AG navigates a dynamic market with strategic foresight, reporting a sales dip but eyeing robust growth and sustainability by 2030.
Foto: Basler AG
- Basler AG reported sales of €183.7 million for the 2024 financial year, a 10% decrease from €203.1 million in 2023.
- Incoming orders increased by 15% to €192.4 million, up from €166.9 million in the previous year.
- The company achieved an EBITDA of €10.0 million, significantly improved from €1.7 million in 2023, while the annual net loss remained at €-13.8 million.
- For 2025, Basler forecasts sales between €186 million and €198 million, with an EBT margin of 0% to 5%.
- Management aims for group sales to exceed €275 million and an EBT of 12% by 2028, driven by growth in the computer vision market.
- Basler is pursuing climate neutrality by 2030 as part of its sustainable corporate development goals.
