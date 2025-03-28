Schlatter Industries: Strong Orders, Delays Impact Earnings
Schlatter Industries AG faces a challenging year with declining sales and order intake, yet remains committed to overcoming obstacles and enhancing its financial performance.
- Schlatter Industries AG reported net sales of CHF 113.2 million for the 2024 financial year, down from CHF 128.6 million in 2023.
- The order intake for 2024 was CHF 101.6 million, a decrease from CHF 113.1 million in the previous year, with a backlog of CHF 61.4 million as of December 31, 2024.
- The operating result (EBIT) fell significantly to CHF 2.0 million, compared to CHF 7.1 million in 2023, largely due to additional costs in the Welding segment and penalties from delayed project commissioning.
- The Weaving segment saw a decline in order intake and net sales, attributed to market consolidation and geopolitical shifts affecting supply chains, although Schlatter secured a major contract in Turkey.
- The company anticipates lower sales for the 2025 financial year but aims to improve its operating result (EBIT) despite the challenges.
- A dividend proposal of CHF 1.00 per share for the 2024 financial year will be presented at the Annual General Meeting on May 6, 2025.
