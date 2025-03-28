69 0 Kommentare Holcim Unleashes Value with NextGen 2030 Strategy

Holcim is paving the way for a sustainable future with its ambitious NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. By championing sustainable construction and innovative solutions, Holcim aims to revolutionize the industry. Targeting dynamic markets across Latin America, Europe, North Africa, and Australia, Holcim is set to expand its global footprint. With a commitment to recycle over 20 million tons of demolition materials, Holcim is leading the charge in circular construction and decarbonization. Aiming for robust financial growth, Holcim plans to enhance shareholder value with a projected 3%-5% annual net sales growth. Supported by a performance-driven culture and decentralized model, Holcim is poised for growth with a CHF 18-22 billion capital deployment capacity. By 2030, Holcim envisions a balanced sales split between Building Materials and Solutions, with a focus on eco-friendly products.

