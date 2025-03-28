    StartseiteAktienHolcim AktieNachrichten zu Holcim
    Holcim Unleashes Value with NextGen 2030 Strategy

    Holcim is paving the way for a sustainable future with its ambitious NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. By championing sustainable construction and innovative solutions, Holcim aims to revolutionize the industry. Targeting dynamic markets across Latin America, Europe, North Africa, and Australia, Holcim is set to expand its global footprint. With a commitment to recycle over 20 million tons of demolition materials, Holcim is leading the charge in circular construction and decarbonization. Aiming for robust financial growth, Holcim plans to enhance shareholder value with a projected 3%-5% annual net sales growth. Supported by a performance-driven culture and decentralized model, Holcim is poised for growth with a CHF 18-22 billion capital deployment capacity. By 2030, Holcim envisions a balanced sales split between Building Materials and Solutions, with a focus on eco-friendly products.

    Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
    • Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy focuses on sustainable construction, aiming to expand in high-value Building Solutions and increase shareholder value.
    • The strategy targets attractive markets in Latin America, Europe, North Africa, and Australia, leveraging sustainability to drive profitable growth.
    • Holcim plans to recycle over 20 million tons of demolition materials by 2030, emphasizing circular construction and decarbonization.
    • The company aims for 3%-5% average annual net sales growth and 6%-10% recurring EBIT growth, with strong cash generation for growth and shareholder returns.
    • Holcim's performance culture and decentralized business model will support growth, with a capital deployment capacity of CHF 18-22 billion from 2025 to 2030.
    • By 2030, Holcim targets a 50% split of net sales between Building Materials and Building Solutions, with over 50% of RMX and cement net sales from ECOPact and ECOPlanet.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Holcim is on 08.05.2025.


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
