Edisun Power Europe: Strong Results & New CEO for Renewables to AI

Edisun Power Europe AG shines with robust sales growth, driven by strategic moves and a focus on renewable energy innovations. Reporting CHF 51.54 million in sales, the company capitalized on a one-off gain, showcasing resilience amid market challenges. With José María Llopis stepping in as CEO, Edisun Power embarks on a bold journey towards integrating renewables with AI. Prioritizing future growth, the Board proposes skipping dividends to fuel the ambitious Fuencarral solar project. Aiming to bolster equity, Edisun Power issues new shares, while navigating production shifts across Europe.

Edisun Power Europe AG reported a strong increase in sales to CHF 51.54 million, driven by a one-off capital gain of CHF 7.4 million from sales transactions.

The company achieved an EBITDA of CHF 16.58 million with a 32.2% margin, despite a decline in solar electricity revenue due to weather-related production drops and lower market prices.

José María Llopis has been appointed as the new CEO, effective April 1, 2025, to focus on the strategic development of renewable energy for data centers, under the initiative "Renewables to AI."

The Board of Directors proposes waiving the dividend for 2024 to prioritize significant investments in the large-scale solar project "Fuencarral," which has a total capacity of 941 MWp.

Edisun Power plans to create CHF 5 million in additional equity within the authorized capital band to support upcoming tasks, issuing 111,110 new shares at CHF 45 each.

The company's solar power production decreased by 2.7% to 160,568 MWh, with significant declines in Switzerland, France, Germany, and Portugal, while production in Spain and Italy remained stable.





