Blue Cap AG Thrives in a Dynamic 2024 Financial Year

Blue Cap AG achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.3% in 2024, up from 8.6% the previous year, and aligned with forecasts.

Consolidated revenue for continuing operations reached EUR 206.6 million, consistent with projections despite a 6.1% decline from the previous year.

The company successfully executed two strategic exits, enhancing its financial position despite a challenging market environment.

The 2025 forecast anticipates revenue between EUR 200-220 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10-11%.

The Plastics segment significantly contributed to earnings, with a 17.1% revenue increase, while the Business Services segment faced challenges, resulting in a 30.2% revenue decline.

Blue Cap maintains a strong balance sheet, with an improved equity ratio of 44% and reduced net financial debt to EUR 16.3 million, reflecting a solid liquidity position.

The next important date, Annual Report 2024, at Blue Cap is on 30.04.2025.

The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 18,350EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





