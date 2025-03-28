Blue Cap AG Thrives in a Dynamic 2024 Financial Year
Blue Cap AG's strategic agility and financial acumen in 2024 set a strong foundation for future growth, as evidenced by their improved margins and solidified market position.
Foto: Blue Cap AG
- Blue Cap AG achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.3% in 2024, up from 8.6% the previous year, and aligned with forecasts.
- Consolidated revenue for continuing operations reached EUR 206.6 million, consistent with projections despite a 6.1% decline from the previous year.
- The company successfully executed two strategic exits, enhancing its financial position despite a challenging market environment.
- The 2025 forecast anticipates revenue between EUR 200-220 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10-11%.
- The Plastics segment significantly contributed to earnings, with a 17.1% revenue increase, while the Business Services segment faced challenges, resulting in a 30.2% revenue decline.
- Blue Cap maintains a strong balance sheet, with an improved equity ratio of 44% and reduced net financial debt to EUR 16.3 million, reflecting a solid liquidity position.
The next important date, Annual Report 2024, at Blue Cap is on 30.04.2025.
The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 18,350EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
0,00 %
+5,16 %
+2,23 %
+16,51 %
+3,67 %
-30,49 %
+41,15 %
+161,28 %
+607,95 %
ISIN:DE000A0JM2M1WKN:A0JM2M
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte