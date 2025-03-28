Energiekontor Triumphs in 2024 Transition Year
Energiekontor AG's transformative 2024 set the stage for future growth, despite financial recalibrations and project challenges, paving the way for a promising 2025 with strategic expansions.
Foto: Energiekontor AG
- Energiekontor AG successfully completed its transition year 2024, fulfilling its adjusted forecast.
- Consolidated revenues for 2024 were €126.5 million, down from €241.8 million in 2023, with a significant decrease in operating profit (EBIT) to €49.8 million.
- The proposed dividend for shareholders is adjusted to €0.50 per share, down from €1.20 in the previous year, reflecting the company's earnings performance.
- Project delays and lower planning activity impacted the project development and sales segment, resulting in external sales revenue of €52.4 million, significantly lower than the previous year's €157.8 million.
- Despite challenges, Energiekontor expanded its project pipeline to approximately 11.2 gigawatts, with over 2.7 gigawatts at an advanced stage of development.
- The company expects a significant increase in Group EBT for the 2025 financial year, projected to be between €70 to €90 million, driven by project sales in Germany, the UK, and the US.
