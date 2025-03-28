Energiekontor Triumphs in 2024 Transition Year

Energiekontor AG successfully completed its transition year 2024, fulfilling its adjusted forecast.

Consolidated revenues for 2024 were €126.5 million, down from €241.8 million in 2023, with a significant decrease in operating profit (EBIT) to €49.8 million.

The proposed dividend for shareholders is adjusted to €0.50 per share, down from €1.20 in the previous year, reflecting the company's earnings performance.

Project delays and lower planning activity impacted the project development and sales segment, resulting in external sales revenue of €52.4 million, significantly lower than the previous year's €157.8 million.

Despite challenges, Energiekontor expanded its project pipeline to approximately 11.2 gigawatts, with over 2.7 gigawatts at an advanced stage of development.

The company expects a significant increase in Group EBT for the 2025 financial year, projected to be between €70 to €90 million, driven by project sales in Germany, the UK, and the US.

The price of Energiekontor at the time of the news was 59,20EUR and was down -0,25 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 57,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,72 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.920,71PKT (-0,40 %).





