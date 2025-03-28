    StartseiteAktienDermapharm Holding AktieNachrichten zu Dermapharm Holding
    Dermapharm's 2024: Revenue Soars, Surpassing EBITDA Expectations

    Dermapharm's financial results for 2024 reflect a dynamic year of growth and strategic adjustments, setting a promising stage for the future.

    Foto: Andreas-Stedtler - Mitteldeutsche Zeitung/Presse Dermapharm
    • Dermapharm's consolidated revenue increased by 4.0% to EUR 1,180.8 million in 2024, with a 10.2% rise in unadjusted EBITDA to EUR 308.9 million.
    • The "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment saw a 9.8% revenue increase to EUR 585.1 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 45.3%.
    • The "Other healthcare products" segment experienced a 4.7% revenue decline to EUR 354.4 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.3%.
    • The "Parallel import business" segment's revenue rose by 4.5% to EUR 241.3 million, but EBITDA declined to EUR -1.6 million due to increased costs and statutory discounts.
    • Dermapharm's Board of Management proposes a dividend of 90 cents per share for 2024, representing a 2.3% increase from the previous year.
    • For 2025, Dermapharm expects consolidated revenue between EUR 1,160 million and EUR 1,200 million, with adjusted EBITDA between EUR 322 million and EUR 332 million.

    The next important date, Dermapharm Holding SE - Publication of the 2024 Annual Report, at Dermapharm Holding is on 28.03.2025.

    The price of Dermapharm Holding at the time of the news was 38,48EUR and was up +0,85 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 38,38EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,26 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.920,71PKT (-0,40 %).


    Dermapharm Holding

    ISIN:DE000A2GS5D8WKN:A2GS5D8





