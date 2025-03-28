Dermapharm's 2024: Revenue Soars, Surpassing EBITDA Expectations
Dermapharm's financial results for 2024 reflect a dynamic year of growth and strategic adjustments, setting a promising stage for the future.
Foto: Andreas-Stedtler - Mitteldeutsche Zeitung/Presse Dermapharm
- Dermapharm's consolidated revenue increased by 4.0% to EUR 1,180.8 million in 2024, with a 10.2% rise in unadjusted EBITDA to EUR 308.9 million.
- The "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment saw a 9.8% revenue increase to EUR 585.1 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 45.3%.
- The "Other healthcare products" segment experienced a 4.7% revenue decline to EUR 354.4 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.3%.
- The "Parallel import business" segment's revenue rose by 4.5% to EUR 241.3 million, but EBITDA declined to EUR -1.6 million due to increased costs and statutory discounts.
- Dermapharm's Board of Management proposes a dividend of 90 cents per share for 2024, representing a 2.3% increase from the previous year.
- For 2025, Dermapharm expects consolidated revenue between EUR 1,160 million and EUR 1,200 million, with adjusted EBITDA between EUR 322 million and EUR 332 million.
