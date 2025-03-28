Secunet Security Networks: 2024 Audited Financials & Annual Insights

secunet Security Networks AG published its audited Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2024, achieving a sales revenue of 406.4 million euros, surpassing the 400-million-euro mark for the first time.

The company experienced robust performance in a challenging environment, with significant growth in the Public Sector, generating 369.7 million euros, while the Business Sector faced challenges.

Regional sales in Germany increased by 2% to 366.3 million euros, and international sales grew by 14% to 40.1 million euros, maintaining a 10% share of total sales.

Consolidated EBIT for 2024 was 42.5 million euros, slightly above the forecast, with an EBIT margin of 10.5%, despite increased R&D expenditure and inventory adjustments.

The company plans to propose a dividend of 2.73 euros for 2024, continuing its policy of distributing around half of the net income.

For 2025, secunet aims for sustainable growth, focusing on strengthening its market position and investing in promising areas like post-quantum cryptography and the "as-a-service" business model.

