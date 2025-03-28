3U HOLDING Eyes Major Revenue Surge by 2025

3U HOLDING AG plans substantial revenue growth in 2025, with a forecasted revenue increase of 11% to 18%, reaching EUR 62 million to EUR 66 million.

In 2024, consolidated revenue rose by 6.5% to EUR 55.8 million, with an EBITDA margin of 6.8%, exceeding the forecast corridor.

The ITC segment experienced significant growth, with revenue increasing by 25.1% to EUR 19.18 million, driven by successful customer business and hardware/software sales.

The Renewable Energies segment saw a revenue decline due to lower electricity production, but the EBITDA margin increased slightly to 73.8%.

The HVAC segment grew by 9.8% to EUR 32.52 million, countering market trends, despite political uncertainties impacting the market.

The Management Board proposes suspending dividend distribution to invest in strategic acquisitions and growth under the 3U Mission 2026+.

The next important date, Press release on the annual financial report, at 3U HOLDING is on 28.03.2025.

The price of 3U HOLDING at the time of the news was 1,5820EUR and was down -0,13 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,5790EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,19 % since publication.





