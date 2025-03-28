Masterflex SE: Record Results in 2024 Despite Economic Challenges

Masterflex SE achieved a record operating result in 2024 despite a challenging economic environment, with EBITDA reaching EUR 18.2 million and operating EBIT at EUR 12.7 million.

Group revenue slightly declined to EUR 98.1 million from EUR 101.1 million in the previous year, reflecting weak economic development in Europe and Germany.

The operating EBIT margin improved to 13.0% from 12.4% the previous year, with consolidated net income increasing to EUR 8.2 million.

The company's financial position improved, with cash and cash equivalents rising to EUR 11.6 million and net debt reduced to EUR 9.0 million.

Masterflex plans to propose an increased dividend of EUR 0.27 per share for 2024, up from EUR 0.25 the previous year.

The forecast for 2025 anticipates revenue between EUR 100 million and EUR 105 million, with EBIT expected to range from EUR 12 million to EUR 15 million.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Masterflex is on 28.03.2025.

The price of Masterflex at the time of the news was 10,525EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,475EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,48 % since publication.





