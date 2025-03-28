Deutsche EuroShop: Thriving in 2024's Financial Landscape

Deutsche EuroShop AG reported results for the 2024 financial year that exceeded full-year forecasts, with a 0.6% increase in footfall and a 2.5% rise in retail turnover.

The occupancy rate of shopping centers improved significantly by 2.4 percentage points to 95.4%, attributed to major investment projects and new shop openings.

The company proposed a dividend of €1.00 per share for the 2024 financial year, to be voted on at the Annual General Meeting on June 27, 2025.

Deutsche EuroShop published its first Green Finance Framework, aligning its sustainability strategy with financing, and received an 'Excellent' rating from Sustainable Fitch.

The mandate of CEO Hans-Peter Kneip was extended for another three years, reflecting confidence in his leadership and the company's positive trajectory.

For 2025, Deutsche EuroShop forecasts revenue between €268 million and €276 million, with expectations of stable to slightly positive trends in sales and EBIT.

