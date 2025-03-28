Singulus Technologies Unveils 2024 Financial Results!

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES reported 2024 sales of €75.9 million, an EBIT of -€0.7 million, and an order intake of €77.2 million.

The company is undergoing a realignment for sustainable growth, with a 2025 revenue forecast of €105-115 million and EBIT in the mid-single-digit million range.

Significant improvements were made in 2024, including a positive EBITDA of €1.9 million and a gross margin increase to 33.6%.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is focusing on diversification and technological development to reduce dependency on cyclical fluctuations and explore new revenue sources.

The company has expanded its position in the solar sector and is investing in the Semiconductor and Life Science segments, with a focus on battery and hydrogen technology.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES aims for significant growth in 2025, relying on sustainable innovations, strategic partnerships, and expansion into future markets for long-term growth and stability.

